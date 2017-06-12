UAE expels Somali from Ramadan compet...

UAE expels Somali from Ramadan competition over Qatar

Arab news site Middle East Eye bemoans that a competition held during Ramadan for Muslims who have memorised the Quran should be thought above politics. "Apparently not," concludes the site.

Chicago, IL

