U.S. Strike Targets Al-Shabab in Somalia

U.S. forces conducted a strike operation against al-Shabab in Somalia today, approximately 185 miles southwest of Mogadishu, according to a statement issued by chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White. The United States conducted this operation in coordination with its regional partners as a direct response to al-Shabab actions, including recent attacks on Somali forces, the Pentagon spokesperson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.