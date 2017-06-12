U.S. conducts strike on al Shabaab, S...

U.S. conducts strike on al Shabaab, Somalia says training base destroyed

The United States carried out an air strike on al Shabaab militants in Somalia on Sunday, and Somalia said its special forces had joined in the attack to destroy one of the group's main training and command posts. The Pentagon estimated that the strike, in response to attacks in Somalia by al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab, killed eight militants.

