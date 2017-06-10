Turkish Humanitarian Aid Ship Leaves ...

Turkish Humanitarian Aid Ship Leaves For Somalia Sunday

23 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Turkey on Sunday sent a ship carrying 13,000 tonnes of food and humanitarian aid to Somalia from southern Mersin province, Turkey's Anadolu Agency reported. Speaking at the farewell ceremony in Tasucu Port of Silifke district, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak said the government was not just helping with humanitarian aid.

