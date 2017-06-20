The Latest: Somalia Blast Kills at Least 15, Police Say

Police say the death toll from a suicide car bomb blast at a district headquarters in Somalia's capital has risen to 15. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility for the attack via its Shahada News Agency, according to the SITE Intelligence Group. A police officer says a suicide car bomber has detonated at a district headquarters in Somalia's capital, killing at least seven people.

