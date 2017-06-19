'Sweet as Broken Dates' Lost Somali T...

'Sweet as Broken Dates' Lost Somali Tapes From The Horn Of Africa to Be Released 8/25

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

In 1988, on the eve of a two decade civil war, Somalia's authoritarian ruler Siad Barre launched punishing air strikes on the north of the country, known today as Somaliland, in response to agitations for independence. The bombing leveled the entire city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar '17 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,604 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC