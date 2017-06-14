Suicide car bomb explodes outside Somalia restaurant, gunmen inside
A suspected suicide bomber detonated an explosive-laden vehicle outside of a restaurant and hotel in the Somali capital on Wednesday, killing at least four people and sparking reports of gunfire, police said. Several others were wounded.
