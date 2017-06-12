Somalia Stands by Qatar Despite $80 M...

Somalia Stands by Qatar Despite $80 Million Bribe

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain all cut off diplomatic contact with Qatar after officially accusing it of "sponsoring terrorism" last week. A Gulf minister attempted to bribe the Somali president with $80 million to join the boycott of Qatar , amid an ongoing diplomatic dispute that has led to an all-out blockade, sources told The New Arab.

