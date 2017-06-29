Somalia seeks to unite diaspora retur...

Somalia seeks to unite diaspora returnees and locals

The Somali government on Thursday kicked off a two-day reconciliation conference aimed at forging closer relations between the diaspora and the local Somalis. The meeting, which is being attended by officials from the federal government and the regional states, academics, local Somalis and diaspora returnees saw participants urge Somalis to pursue peace and reconciliation to help stabilize the country.

Chicago, IL

