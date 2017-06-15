Somalia restaurant attack: At least 17 people killed Survivors described harrowing scenes of the night-long siege of a popular Mogadishu restaurant. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tphyca Somali men carry away the body of a civilian who was killed in a militant attack on a restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia, on June 15. MOGADISHU, Somalia - Somali survivors early Thursday described harrowing scenes of the night-long siege of a popular Mogadishu restaurant by al-Shabab Islamic extremists that was ended by security forces.

