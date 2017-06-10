Somalia: Pres Farmajo's 100 Days In O...

Somalia: Pres Farmajo's 100 Days In Office, Amid Al Shabaab Continued Terror Attacks

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Sunday June 4 marked President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo's first 100 days in office in Somalia. Thousands of people and government officials took part in an organized rally held in Mogadishu's Banadir Football Stadium to mark President's 100 days in Villa Somalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar '17 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,469 • Total comments across all topics: 281,545,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC