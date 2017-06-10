Somalia: NISA Thwarts Planned Attacks On UN and UAE Embassy
A major attack planned for Thursday targetting the UN compound and the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Mogadishu has been thwarted, Radio Dalsan has learnt . An internal memo sent to all UN agencies and NGOs operating in Somalia indicated that intelligene reports suggested planned attacks on UN Compound and UAE embassy.
