Somalia: Middle East Row - UAE Expels Somali in the Dubai Quran Award
A Somali citizen has been was on Sunday deported citizens were on Sunday deported from the United Arab Emirates in what may have been the first manifestation of a diplomatic row between the two countries over the Qatar Crisis. Ismail Omar Madar was waiting for announcement of results in the International Dubai Quran Award Competition where he was pitted to win.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar '17
|Guido
|157
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb '17
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
