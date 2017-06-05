Somalia: Massive Bomb Blast Hits Army...

Somalia: Massive Bomb Blast Hits Army Convoy in Mogadishu

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A massive roadside bomb struck a military convoy in Mogadishu on Sunday evening, amid a large security sweep ongoing in the seaside capital, witnesses said. Speaking to Radio Shabelle, a witness said a remote-controlled land mine ripped through two battle wagons near Benadir junction, wounding a civilian woman who was nearby the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar '17 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,751 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC