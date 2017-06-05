Somalia: Fourth Assassination in 48 Hours

Gunmen believed to be Al Shabaab assassins have gunned down an electoral delegate in Somali capital, Mogadishu on Sunday morning, 4th assassination in the capital in 48 hours. Ahmed Garfiq, 70, was shot dead by pistol-wielding men at Suuqa Beerta area in Waberi district early in the morning hours, according to local official Abdiwahab Mohamed.

