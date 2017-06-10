Somalia: Farmajo's 100 Days Marked in...

Somalia: Farmajo's 100 Days Marked in Mogadishu Rally

Thousands of people and government officials took part in an organised rally held in Mogadishu's Banadir Football Stadium to mark President's 100 days in Villa Somalia. The Prime Minister of the Federal government Hassan Ali Khaire, ministers and MPs attended the rally under tightened security as the city's major roads were locked down by Govt forces.

