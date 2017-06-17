Somalia Faces Catastrophic Famine

Somalia risks slipping back into famine as worsening drought has left millions of people without food, water or healthcare in a country crippled by decades of war. Five million Somalis, or more than four out of 10 residents, do not have enough to eat because of poor rains and fighting between the Islamist militant group al Shabaab and Somalia's African Union-backed government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ihavenet.com.