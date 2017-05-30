Somalia, AU Seek To Prevent Recruitme...

Somalia, AU Seek To Prevent Recruitment Of Child Soldiers

Friday Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The African Union Mission in Somalia and security forces have teamed up to prevent recruitment of child soldiers in the Horn of Africa nation, China's Xinhua news agency reported. The AU mission said in a statement released on Thursday evening that it has completed a three-day joint training on preventing recruitment and use of child soldiers in armed conflict.

