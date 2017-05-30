Somalia, AU Seek To Prevent Recruitment Of Child Soldiers
The African Union Mission in Somalia and security forces have teamed up to prevent recruitment of child soldiers in the Horn of Africa nation, China's Xinhua news agency reported. The AU mission said in a statement released on Thursday evening that it has completed a three-day joint training on preventing recruitment and use of child soldiers in armed conflict.
