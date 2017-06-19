Somali Soldier Sentenced to Death for Mistakenly Killing Minister
Relatives carry the dead body of Somalia's public works minister Abbas Abdullahi Sheikh Siraji who was shot and killed in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, May 4, 2017. A Somali soldier was sentenced to death on Monday for killing a government minister after mistaking him for an Islamist militant, an army officer said.
