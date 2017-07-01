Somali diaspora returnees, locals resolve to rebuild country
Somali diaspora returnees and local communities ended their two-day conference in Mogadishu by resolving to forge unity and help rebuild the Horn of Africa nation. Participants at the conference, which ended on Friday called for regular dialogue to enhance relations between the two groups to understand each other and iron out the false perceptions that exist among them.
