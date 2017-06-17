Shabaab suicide assault team takes hostages in Mogadishu restaurant
A Shabaab assault on a popular nightclub and restaurant in Mogadishu has left at least nine people dead and several others wounded. At least 20 people are still being held hostage inside the restaurant, according to local reports.
