Senior al-Shabaab intelligence comman...

Senior al-Shabaab intelligence commander captured in Somalia

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Mogadishu, June 20 Security agencies in Mogadishu arrested a senior intelligence commander of the militant group Al-Shabaab in a sting operation by Somali security forces, media reports said. Internal Security Minister Mohamed Abukar Islow told the media on Monday that Abdiwahid Khalif Ahmed the Amniyat head in Mogadishu was captured in a sting operation by Somali security forces in Bakara Market, Xinhua news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar '17 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,897,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC