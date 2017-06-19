Senior al-Shabaab intelligence commander captured in Somalia
Mogadishu, June 20 Security agencies in Mogadishu arrested a senior intelligence commander of the militant group Al-Shabaab in a sting operation by Somali security forces, media reports said. Internal Security Minister Mohamed Abukar Islow told the media on Monday that Abdiwahid Khalif Ahmed the Amniyat head in Mogadishu was captured in a sting operation by Somali security forces in Bakara Market, Xinhua news agency reported.
