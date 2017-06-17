Security Council Press Statement on A...

Security Council Press Statement on Attack in Somalia

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack of 14 June 2017 which targeted civilians in Mogadishu, killed tens of people and injured many more. The members of the Security Council expressed their deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims including members of the Somali security forces, as well as to the people and Government of Somalia.

Chicago, IL

