Number of dead in al Shabaab attack in Somalia's Puntland rises to 59: officer

The number of dead from an attack on a military base in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region has risen to 59 from an earlier reported 38, a military officer said on Saturday. In the attack on Thursday al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab fighters overran the base in Af Urur, a town about 100 km south of Bosaso.

News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar '17 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
Chicago, IL

