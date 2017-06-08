Nearly 70 Dead in Al-Shabab Attack on...

Nearly 70 Dead in Al-Shabab Attack on Somalia Military Base

Heavily armed al-Shabab extremists have stormed a military base in Somalia's semiautonomous state of Puntland, killing close to 70 people and wounding dozens more, officials said Thursday. Residents said civilians, including women, were beheaded during the rampage.

