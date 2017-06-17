Militants blocking aid to starving children in Somalia, charity says

Severe Acute Malnutrition , often fatal without medical care, has "skyrocketed" to more than three times the emergency threshold of two percent in Hiraan region's Mataban District, a survey by Save the Children found. "Scaling up to provide services to everyone affected is a challenge because we have around two million people living in al Shabaab controlled areas," said Hassan Noor Saadi, Save the Children's Somalia country director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.