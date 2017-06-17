Militants blocking aid to starving ch...

Militants blocking aid to starving children in Somalia, charity says

Wednesday Jun 28

Severe Acute Malnutrition , often fatal without medical care, has "skyrocketed" to more than three times the emergency threshold of two percent in Hiraan region's Mataban District, a survey by Save the Children found. "Scaling up to provide services to everyone affected is a challenge because we have around two million people living in al Shabaab controlled areas," said Hassan Noor Saadi, Save the Children's Somalia country director.

