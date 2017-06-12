ILO: Children Risk Exploitation Most ...

ILO: Children Risk Exploitation Most in Asia, Africa

The International Labor Organization reports children caught in conflict and natural disasters are most at risk of child labor and of falling prey to trafficking, sexual exploitation and abuse. To mark the World Day Against Child Labor, the ILO is calling on governments to eliminate the worst forms of child labor.

Chicago, IL

