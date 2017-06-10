Gender-based killings, domestic viole...

Gender-based killings, domestic violence forms of 'arbitrary execution' a " UN rights expert

3 hrs ago Read more: United Nations

A woman stands in a shelter for girls and women who have endured sexual and gender-based violence, in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. Photo: UNICEF/Kate Holt 7 June 2017 – A United Nations-appointed human rights expert today said that gender-related killings and domestic murders or intimate partner violence should be understood as forms of arbitrary execution and thus violates the right to life.

Chicago, IL

