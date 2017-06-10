Gender-based killings, domestic violence forms of 'arbitrary execution' a " UN rights expert

A woman stands in a shelter for girls and women who have endured sexual and gender-based violence, in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. Photo: UNICEF/Kate Holt 7 June 2017 – A United Nations-appointed human rights expert today said that gender-related killings and domestic murders or intimate partner violence should be understood as forms of arbitrary execution and thus violates the right to life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.