Five killed in central Somali city in fight over food aid

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Reuters

Five people were killed in crossfire between two groups of government soldiers on Friday when fighting broke out during the distribution of relief food in the central Somali city of Baidoa, police and witnesses said. The incident happened in the afternoon at a site where food aid was being distributed to people displaced by drought earlier this year.

