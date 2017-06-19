Egypt, Azhar condemns Mogadishu terrorist attack
The Foreign Ministry said in its statement that it backs the Somali government against terrorism 'which targets the countries' security and stability'. "We offer our condolences to the people and government of Somalia, wishing all the victims families strength and patience "the statement stated.
