'Cruel' and 'senseless': Somaliland c...

'Cruel' and 'senseless': Somaliland children dying from sickness and starvation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

ELIZABETH JACKSON: It's being described as the worst humanitarian crisis since World War Two. More than 20 million people are at risk of starvation, mostly in Africa, The tiny self-declared state of Somaliland has been hit hard by the worst drought in living memory, combined with hunger and deadly disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar '17 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,909 • Total comments across all topics: 282,146,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC