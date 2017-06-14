.com | Top Africa stories: Zim, Zambia, Somalia

.com | Top Africa stories: Zim, Zambi...

Zambia's opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema will face a High Court trial over treason charges and remain in police custody, a magistrate ruled on Thursday. Hichilema was arrested in April for allegedly failing to give way to President Edgar Lungu's motorcade and has so far been held in detention for nearly two months.

