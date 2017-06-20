.com | Top Africa stories: Zim, Somalia, Mali

.com | Top Africa stories: Zim, Somal...

An al-Qaeda-linked Islamic militant group said on Monday it staged an attack the previous day on a resort area in Mali popular with foreigners, killing five people, including a Portuguese soldier who had been serving in the European Union mission to stabilize this west African country wracked by mounting extremism. The recently formed Mali-based Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen extremist group has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadi websites.

