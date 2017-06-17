.com | Top Africa stories: Lesotho, Somalia, Zim
Cape Town Social media users have expressed fears of continued political instability in Lesotho following the alleged killing of Lesotho incoming prime minister Tom Thabane 's wife, Lipolelo Thabane. Although details of the incident remained sketchy, Thabane's daughter Advocate Nkoya Thabane reportedly confirmed the fatal shooting to a Lesotho-based journalist.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar '17
|Guido
|157
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb '17
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
