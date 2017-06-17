.com | Top Africa stories: Lesotho, Somalia, Zim

Cape Town Social media users have expressed fears of continued political instability in Lesotho following the alleged killing of Lesotho incoming prime minister Tom Thabane 's wife, Lipolelo Thabane. Although details of the incident remained sketchy, Thabane's daughter Advocate Nkoya Thabane reportedly confirmed the fatal shooting to a Lesotho-based journalist.

