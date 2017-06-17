.com | Top Africa stories: Lesotho, S...

.com | Top Africa stories: Lesotho, Somalia, Zim

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: News24

Cape Town Social media users have expressed fears of continued political instability in Lesotho following the alleged killing of Lesotho incoming prime minister Tom Thabane 's wife, Lipolelo Thabane. Although details of the incident remained sketchy, Thabane's daughter Advocate Nkoya Thabane reportedly confirmed the fatal shooting to a Lesotho-based journalist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar '17 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,190 • Total comments across all topics: 281,851,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC