Car bomb kills at least 15 in Somalia

At least 15 people are dead after a suicide car bomber posing as a milk delivery van detonated at a district headquarters in Somalia's capital, police said Tuesday. The death toll may rise, as some were badly hurt in the explosion at Wadajir district headquarters in Mogadishu, Capt.

