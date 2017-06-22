Blackwater founder's FSG signs securi...

Blackwater founder's FSG signs security deal with Somali region

9 hrs ago

Frontier Services Group , co-founded by Erik Prince who created the U.S. security firm Blackwater, said on Thursday it would provide logistics, aviation and security services for a regional development project in Somalia. Hong Kong-listed FSG said the deal was signed with the Free Zone Investment Authority of the South West State of Somalia, one of the federal regions set up under efforts in the Horn of Africa nation to rebuild its political structures and economy.

Chicago, IL

