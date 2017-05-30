Bishop describes growing ISIS presenc...

Bishop describes growing ISIS presence in Somalia

Friday

The apostolic administrator of Mogadishu said that ISIS is gaining recruits in Somalia because it "pay[s] better and therefore in the situation of Somalia's crisis it is easy to find followers." Bishop Giorgio Bertin made his remarks following the Islamic State's first Somali suicide bombing, which took place on May 24 in Bosaso.

Chicago, IL

