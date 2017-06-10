AU mission in Somalia trains security forces to enhance vigilance
The African Union mission in Somalia said Wednesday it has trained security officers as parts efforts to enhance vigilance in the wake of increased terror attacks in the Horn of Africa nation. AMISOM said its police component concluded the two-week training on close protection for South West state police officers to help enhance capacity of security officers to offer adequate protection to government officials and other VIPs .
