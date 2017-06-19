At Least 9 Killed in Car Bomb Blast at Police Station in Somali Capital
At Least 9 Killed in Car Bomb Blast at Police Station in Somali Capital MOGADISHU - At least nine people were killed and 13 others wounded on Thursday in a suicide car bomb blast at a police station in Somalia's capital, police officials told EFE. Somali military personnel cordoned off the area where access was limited to ambulances taking the wounded to nearby hospitals.
