At Least 9 Killed in Car Bomb Blast a...

At Least 9 Killed in Car Bomb Blast at Police Station in Somali Capital

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

At Least 9 Killed in Car Bomb Blast at Police Station in Somali Capital MOGADISHU - At least nine people were killed and 13 others wounded on Thursday in a suicide car bomb blast at a police station in Somalia's capital, police officials told EFE. Somali military personnel cordoned off the area where access was limited to ambulances taking the wounded to nearby hospitals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar '17 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,962,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC