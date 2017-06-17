At least 18 killed in Mogadishu resta...

At least 18 killed in Mogadishu restaurant attack

Yesterday Read more: India.com

A suicide car bombing and assault by Shabaab militants on two neighbouring restaurants in Somalia's capital Mogadishu ended today morning with 18 dead, a government spokesman said. "The operation is over now and the gunmen were killed by the security forces," said Mohamed Ahmed Arab, spokesman for Somalia's security ministry.

Chicago, IL

