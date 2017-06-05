Al-Shabab claims killing 61 in attack...

Al-Shabab claims killing 61 in attack on base in Somalia

22 hrs ago

The al-Shabab extremist group is claiming the killing of at least 61 soldiers in an attack on a military base in Somalia's semiautonomous state of Puntland. The al-Qaida-linked group claimed responsibility for the Thursday morning attack on the base in Af Urur, near the commercial hub of Bossaso.

