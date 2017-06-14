a 61 killeda in Al-Shabab attack on S...

a 61 killeda in Al-Shabab attack on Somalia military base

Thursday

Mogadishu, June 8 At least 61 people were killed in militant Islamist group Al-Shabab's attack on a military base in Somalias semi-autonomous state of Puntland on Thursday. The attack took place on the base near the remote Galgala Mountains, about 70 km from the port city of Bosaso.

Chicago, IL

