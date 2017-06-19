5 Killed, 12 Hurt in al-Shabab Attack...

5 Killed, 12 Hurt in al-Shabab Attack on Somali Military Base

Saturday Jun 17

At least five people were killed and 12 others wounded Saturday in heavy fighting between Somali National Army soldiers and al-Shabab militants in the Bakol region of southwestern Somalia, officials said. Somali army officials told VOA that the militants had attacked a government military base in el-Lahelay village, about 20 kilometers west of Hudur, the provincial capital of the region.

Chicago, IL

