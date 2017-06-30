20,000 Somali children risk starving to death: charity
A girl fetches water at an Internal Displaced Person camp in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia, on March 22, 2017. Somali children across nine districts risk starving to death in a few months unless the international community continues to provide A new survey released by Save the Children and conducted in partnership with Concern Worldwide and Action Against Hunger, shows the number of severe acute malnutrition cases have risen in nearly half of the nine districts assessed.
