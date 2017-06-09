14 Killed as Soldiers Clash over Drought Food Aid in Somalia
At least 14 people, mostly civilians, were killed Friday as soldiers clashed over food aid in drought-ravaged Somalia's southwestern city of Baidoa. The fighting broke out at a distribution site after some soldiers tried to steal food sacks meant for refugees and other soldiers guarding the aid stopped them, said Col.
