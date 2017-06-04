101st Airborne Division platoon provides secure training area for...

On May 24th, 2017, nearly 60 Somali National Army soldiers from a Danab battalion graduated from a U.S.-led logistics training course offered at Mogadishu, Somalia. This historic graduation, the first of three to be offered this year by U.S. Africa Command, was carried out by a small team of fewer than 20 total U.S. trainers and security personnel from the 101st Airborne Division out of Fort Campbell, KY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.