101st Airborne Division platoon provides secure training area for...

On May 24th, 2017, nearly 60 Somali National Army soldiers from a Danab battalion graduated from a U.S.-led logistics training course offered at Mogadishu, Somalia. This historic graduation, the first of three to be offered this year by U.S. Africa Command, was carried out by a small team of fewer than 20 total U.S. trainers and security personnel from the 101st Airborne Division out of Fort Campbell, KY.

Chicago, IL

