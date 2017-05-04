Youngest Somali Minister Mistaken for...

Youngest Somali Minister Mistaken for Suicide Bomber, Shot Dead

Somalia's minister of public works and reconstruction was shot dead in Mogadishu on Wednesday , after another minister's bodyguards wrongly suspected his vehicle of being a security threat. Soldiers escorting Somalia's Auditor General Nur Farah reportedly fired on Abbas Abdullahi Siraji's vehicle as he drove towards the Presidential Palace's gates.

Chicago, IL

