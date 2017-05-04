Who Emro: Somalia launches second cholera vaccination campaign in Baidoa

WHO and the Federal Ministry of Health of Somalia launched the first round of a preventative oral cholera vaccination campaign today in Baidoa at the Baidoa Regional Hospital, targeting 224 000 persons aged 1 year and older. The launch was attended by the President of South West State H.E. Sharif Hassan Sheikh Adan, Somalia's Minister of Health and Social Services H.E. Dr Fawziya Abikar, WHO Representative for Somalia Dr Ghulam Popal and state Minister of Health Issak Ali Subag along with the community, local leaders and representative of UN and NGO partners.

