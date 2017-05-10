WHO calls for immediate action to sav...

WHO calls for immediate action to save lives in Somalia

WHO is concerned by the chronic shortage of funding for life-saving work in Somalia in response to the ongoing drought that has plunged the country further towards famine, disease, and health insecurity. Drought in Somalia led to the destruction of crops and livestock, leaving more than 3.3 million people hungry every day.

