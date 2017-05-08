Virginia Beach-based Navy SEAL killed...

Virginia Beach-based Navy SEAL killed in Somalia was William & Mary student

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Virginia-Beach based Navy SEAL Kyle Milliken, 38, of Falmouth, Maine, was killed during an operation against the extremist group al-Shabaab Friday in a remote area approximately 40 miles west of Mogadishu, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. He was assigned to an East Coast based special warfare unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar '17 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,650 • Total comments across all topics: 280,868,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC